NEW BERLIN Recent Unadilla Valley-graduate Megan Carpenter saw her hard work pay off at the Unadilla Valley Central School graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 24, where she was formally recognized as recipient of 16 different scholarship awards.

Carpenter who is now gearing-up to major in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Photography at SUNY Oneonta attributes the accolades to her extensive involvement in school and community over her time at UVCSD.