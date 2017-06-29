Hellcats fall Cortland-Homer on the road

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 29th, 2017

CORTLAND – The Chenango Hellcats shuffled some scheduling around to ensure the playing of their previously rained out league game against Cortland-Homer – however, the home to would slice open the Hellcats for an 8-1 win.

“(We) need to get the bats going early on,” said Hellcats head coach Ben Barnes. “We left seven runners in scoring position.”

The Hellcats fell behind early in the contest, played at Beaudry Park in Cortland on Wednesday, June 28, going down 1-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after the bottom of the third inning.


