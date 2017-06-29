Oxford PONY League rallies late to secure first win of the season

GREENE – In what proved to be a very split game, the Oxford PONY League squad rallied late in the game to drive in all 10 of their runs in the final three innings for the 10-8 win on the road.

Taking the win for Oxford on the mound was Matt Roach. Roach threw 2.1 innings for four strikeouts and three walks – allowing just two hits for two runs, one being earned.

Perhaps even more impressive was the pitching in relief of Roach, Oxford employed Nick Cirello for 4.2 innings, as Cirello went to work on the Greene batters. Cirello secured nine strikeouts and just three walks – but allowed four hits and six runs.