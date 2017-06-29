SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Held on Saturday, June 10, at the South New Berlin Horseshoe Club, William Hoag Memorial Horseshoe Tournament turned some positive results.

Below are the top-three finishes for each of the seven classes.

Class A:

Karen Graham – first-place – 7-0, 64.81 – North Bay

Dale Catlin – second-place – 5-2, 52.96 – Castorland

David Conrad – third-place – 4-3, 47.24 – Berkshire

Class B:

John Pautler – 7-0, 49.58 – Stamford

RoseMarie Wright – second-place – 5-2, 42.08 – Newburgh

Norm McCanney – third-place – 5-2, 37.08 – Camden

Class C:

Mike Surprise – first-place – 7-1, 35.23 –Sandy Creek

Wendy Maston – second-place – 6-2, 32.95 – Chaffee

Roger James Jr. – third-place – 5-2, 28.33 – Parishville

Class D:

Jack VanValkenburgh – first-place – 7-0, 30.83 – Gilboa

Robert Wells – second-place – 5-2, 27.92 – Garrattsville

Robert Berninger Jr. – third-place – 5-2, 24.58 – Rome

Class E:

Cindy Miller – first-place – 6-1, 26.43 – Morris

Terry Newvine – second-place – 5-2, 26.79 – Port Leyden

Gary Fisher – third-place – 4-3, 28.57 – Morris

Class F:

Peter Grant – first-place – first-place – 4-0, 24.00 – Durhamville

Robert Grant – second-place – 3-1, 21.00 – New Berlin

Larry Shaw – third-place – 2-2, 17.00 – Delhi

Class G:

Myron Carey Jr. – first-place – 4-1, 15.91 – Delhi

Mike Maggio – second-place – 3-2, 13.64 – Camden

Kevin Thomas – third-place – 2-2, 14.00 – Oneonta