NEW HARTFORD — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced dates and locations for Coffee with Claudia yesterday, June 27, a series of small group meetings across the 22nd Congressional District. During Coffee with Claudia meetings, constituents will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with Rep. Tenney one-on-one, in small groups.

Although an appointment is not required, constituents are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a meeting at their convenience as all available slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in scheduling a meeting should contact the New Hartford District office at 315-732-0713.

In July, Coffee with Claudia meetings will be held at the New Hartford District Office on July 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the Binghamton District Office on July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Congresswoman Tenney is committed to holding additional open door meetings throughout her tenure, which will be announced in the future.