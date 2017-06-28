Chenango County 4-H presents Backyard Bark Beetles Program

Submitted photo

Children at Oxford Youth Center build beetle traps earlier this spring.

CHENANGO COUNTY – It’s beetle-mania in Chenango this week as Chenango County 4-H is set to offer a series of ‘Backyard Bark Beetles Programs’ to help awaken the citizen-scientist in you.

Children and adults alike are invited to join Chenango County 4-H at any of the upcoming four programs to learn about the area’s different species’ of bark beetles, what they are capable of (the good and the bad), how to trap them, and what it takes to be a citizen-scientist.