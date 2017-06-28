Oxford Memorial Library to host ‘Oxford Memorial Library Rocks!’

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 28th, 2017

OXFORD – In the spirit of brightening a stranger’s day and promoting community involvement, Oxford Memorial Library is proud to present “Oxford Memorial Library Rocks!” this Thursday evening, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Since the Facebook group ‘Chenango County Rocks!!!’ has taken the community by storm, many have seen an influx of painted or decorated rocks hidden throughout the county.

The premise is simple: find an ordinary rock, paint it or decorate it to make it extraordinary, and hide it somewhere to be stumbled on by a stranger. The rocks are then shared to the ‘Chenango County Rocks!!!’ Facebook page, where participants are often in awe at the creativity of one another and how far the rocks can travel.


