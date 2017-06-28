Chobani dips toes in American-style yogurt today with Chobani® Smooth

NORWICH – Today, June 28, Chobani LLC officially unveils its initial entry into non-Greek, classic yogurt with Chobani® Smooth.

Manufactured right here in Chenango County at Chobani's plant in New Berlin, Chobani® Smooth is reportedly unlike other traditional yogurts––58 percent of which rely on artificial sweeteners or flavors.

"As a food maker, it's important to me that we're giving families across America better options that are delicious and accessible," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani.

"With Chobani® Smooth, we’re bringing craftsmanship back to traditional yogurt with a product that has less sugar and more protein than most of the options out there and no artificial sweeteners or flavors," said Ulukaya. "This is what Chobani has stood for since day one, and now we’re giving people a delicious, natural option in another section of the dairy aisle."