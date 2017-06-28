Battle for the crown of king and queen of arms

Best Arm Wrestlers in the world compete at 40th Annual NYC Big Apple Grapple International

FLUSHING, New York – The New York Arm Wrestling Association (NYAWA) announced on June 27, that the 40th Annual NYC Big Apple Grapple International Arm-Wrestling Championships and Crowning of the King and Queen of Arms will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 1 p.m.

Cheap Shots Sports Bar, located at 149-05 Union Turnpike in Flushing, NY, will host the city’s number one premiere arm wrestling championship and title event.

Entrance fees are $35 for pros $25 for amateurs, Pro/Am and masters 43 plus and 55 plus years-old and $15 for women.

Competition is open to the public, age 18 years and older, and is divided into right and left-hand weight classes for men and women, in both amateur and pro categories. Weigh-in and Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. start time.

Spectator admission is $5, and the proud sponsors are Captains of Crush Grippers®, Cheap Shots Bar and NYAWA.

Over 100 male and female athletes are expected to participate, coming locally from the five NYC Boroughs and Long Island, from the tri-state area, and as far away as Canada, Puerto Rico, Russia and other lands. Among those expected to take part are the 2016 Empire State Champions and defending 2016 NYC Big Apple Grapple International Champions.

$5,000 cash and prizes will be awarded and all first, second and third place winners will receive large Olympic-size half-pound custom designed engraved gold, silver or bronze medallions and official NYAWA seal plaques and certificates.

The overall strongest right-handed male and female will be crowned International King and Queen of Arms®. Teams will also compete, grouped by Borough, State, and Country, with a point tally to determine the winning team and prize.

“The NYC Big Apple Grapple International is the premiere arm wrestling championship in NYC and the ‘King and Queen of Arms’® is one of the world’s most sought-after title. This event will draw both veteran ‘hard-nosed pros’ to first time beginners and all will compete in their respective weight class categories,” said Gene Camp, founder and president of the 40 -year old NYAWA. “We expect a captive, cheering audience rooting for their favorites with a contest of awesome feats of brute strength, exhausting endurance and explosive raw energy. The ‘King and Queen of Arms’ are crowned with traditional royal gold crowns and robes in this exciting 40th Anniversary.”

For information, upcoming events, photos, videos, sponsorship opportunities and partnerships visit www.nycarms.com or www.facebook.com/newyorkarmwrestling. Other events coming up are the NYC Sit-Down and New York State Championships.

For more information, contact Gene Camp at 718-544-4592 or Email: nyawa@nycarms.com.

– Submitted