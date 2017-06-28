Oxford PONY League drops third straight game

CHERRY VALLEY – The young Oxford PONY League team traveled to to play Cherry Valley-Springfield this past Monday, in a game which proved to go south quickly as Oxford fell 15-1 on the road.

This non-league road loss, showed just how dominant Cherry Valley-Springfield cane be – smashing 12 hits for 15 runs and no errors in a five-inning game.

Taking the loss for Oxford, on the mound, was Nolan Dodweitz. Dodweitz pitched 74 pitches in just two innings – for three strikeouts, three walks, while allowing six hits for eight runs, three of which were earned.