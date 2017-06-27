Six On The Square set to host a free concert in Lafayette Park on July 2

OXFORD – On Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m., 6 On The Square closes out their 10 Anniversary season with Matt Nakoa, an internationally recognized performer with ties to Chenango County.

Nakoa, a Smyrna-native, has spent more than a decade as a professional musician who has performing in Texas, Oregon, North Carolina, the midwest, and NYC. When not traveling the country on tour, Nakoa usually spends his time writing and recording in Boston.

Within the last three decades, Nakoa has dropped deep roots into more music genres than most ever hear and has found a way to use all of them. He began with the intent to become a concert pianist and composer, which is evident every time he sits at a keyboard and makes it shimmer quietly or curl around a song like a cresting wave.

Nakoa also studied vocal performance at the Berklee College of Music where he worked alongside Grammy winners St. Vincent and Esperanza Spalding, and began mastery of a deeply intimate and always articulate voice that honors every lyric. Nakoa then found a ripe and ready piano bar scene in New York City where audiences lined around the building to hear him play at Brandy’s Piano Bar.