22-year-old faces multiple felonies involving minor; $25k bail set

NORWICH – A 22-year-old sits in the local jail after having been accused of crimes involving a minor.

Tyler W. Streeter, of Norwich, faces four charges after his arrest by Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach of the Norwich Police Department.

Strata was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony; disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a class D felony; forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Per a release from the NPD, the charge of use of a child in a sexual performance alleges Streeter, knowing the character and content thereof, he employed, authorized or induced a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in a sexual performance.