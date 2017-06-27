SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of June 21, Rustic Ridge Winery holds on to first-place in the South New Berlin Horseshoe Club league with 22 wins and 10 losses.

Rustic Ridge Winery jumped up to the top spot from second-place in a week’s time – earning four wins and no losses in that span.

C&M Trucking fell from their top-spot to third-place this week, while Kelly’s Flowers climbed from sixth-place to second-place.

Top 20 team standings:

• Rustic Ridge Winery Ron Anderson/Larry Shaw – 22-10 – 4574