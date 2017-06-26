Authorites: Homeless man accused of robbing local business

CHENANGO COUNTY – Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr., reports that on June 23, members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business within the Town of Norwich were an alleged robbery had occurred.

At approximately 4:00 p.m.,. it was reported that an individual entered the store, stole merchandise, and when confronted by a store employee the suspect displayed a large knife.

Within minutes of the 911 call members of the Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in a wooded area just south of the Norwich Motor Lodge. Collin J. Berry, 21, homeless was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Berry was taken into custody with the assistance of the City of Norwich Police Department as ran across State Hwy 12 in an attempt to travel through Mt. Hope Cemetery. During the investigation a large knife and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Berry was arraigned in the Town of North Norwich Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail. Berry is scheduled to appear in the Town of North Norwich Court at a later date.

It should be noted that all crimes described are allegations. Suspects named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.