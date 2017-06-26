Congresswoman Tenney denounces Cuomo's expected veto of Lake Ontario relief funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, June 23, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) denounced Governor Andrew Cuomo’s expected veto of a bipartisan measure to provide $90 million in relief funding for Lake Ontario flood victims and municipalities.

“Families and small business owners in Oswego County and the Lake Ontario region have had their properties devastated by recent flooding. During a recent tour of the area, I had the chance to see the severity of the damage first hand. It is unthinkable that Governor Cuomo would deprive these property owners of the relief they desperately need," said Tenney.


