Sherburne Rotary presents: 27th Summer Concert Season

SHERBURNE – Sherburne Rotary is proud to announce the lineup for the 27th Summer Concert Season at Gaines Park in Sherburne.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 5 and running every Wednesday evening through August 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gaines Park in Sherburne will play venue to a number of area-bands.

The Beadle Brothers will bring its high energy country music to the park to kick-off the Summer Concert Season on July 5. The band is well-known locally for its frequent shows at Turning Stone Casino as well as its appearances as an opening act for a number of national recording artists.

On July 12, the Atkinson Family Band – from the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains – will perform its bluegrass music featuring “tight harmonies” for all who attend. Sherburne Rotary reports that the family band performs a style all of its own: an acoustic genre of American bluegrass and folk music with a refreshing twist.