Norwich Oxford Little League brings home two championships

Robert Law Photo

Pictured are the Angels, who brought home the Majors Championship (ages 10-12) for the Norwich, Oxford Little League – NOXLL, with a win for the Angels at 14-9 over the Cardinals. Seen kneeling from left to right is: Paige Will, Cassidy Will, Taegan Manwarren, Kiara Sherman and Zaylee Thomas. Pictured standing from left to right: Emily Nichols, Tenliegh Beech, Madelyn Quattrocchi, Cabarrah Lawton, and Kayla Sherman. Pictured in the back is head coach PJ Quattrocchi. Missing from the photo is Reghan Smith, as well as coaches Scott Will, Khyle Sherman, and Tai Quattrocchi. The season was dedicated to longtime Norwich softball coaches Jim Sanford and Scott Moore. Coach PJ Quattrocchi extended his thanks to the community for their support, business and individual sponsors, as well as volunteers, coaches, parents and players for a great season.