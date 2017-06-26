Reid-Foley fools Rumble Ponies in opener, 5-1

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Fisher Cats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Ponies mustered just four hits against the righty and dropped their third straight game.

Making his fourth start against Binghamton, Reid-Foley set the tone for the evening by cruising through a perfect first inning, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side. The righty struck out two in the second and set the Ponies down in order in the third. He side-stepped a walk in the fifth and stranded two in the sixth.

Binghamton’s last threat against Reid-Foley came in the seventh. With Gustavo Nunez on first, Colton Plaia drove a fly ball to left. Andrew Guillotte raced onto the warning track and snagged the fly one step shy of the wall to rob Plaia of an extra-base hit. Reid-Foley closed the seventh and ended his night by retiring Champ Stuart with one of his ten groundouts.

The Fisher Cats backed Reid-Foley with two runs off Rumble Ponies starter Marcos Molina. Ryan McBroom supplied a sacrifice fly in the first before Guillotte crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the seventh. Gunner Heidt put the game out of reach with a three-run homer off Luis Mateo in the eighth inning.

Binghamton’s only offensive highlight came in the ninth. Facing reliever Dusty Isaacs, David Thompson launched a solo home run to left, his fourth long ball in six games.

Reid-Foley (4-5) struck out five and scattered four hits to snap his three-game losing streak against Binghamton.

Molina (0-2) was touched for two runs on eight hits over seven innings in his second straight loss as a Rumble Pony.

The Rumble Ponies (37-30) continue their final regular season visit to Manchester on Saturday with a doubleheader. RHP Casey Delgado faces RHP Jon Harris in the twin bill opener with first pitch slated for 6:05 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:50 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has dropped three straight games for the second time in 11 days…a Binghamton reliever allowed three runs or more for the fourth time in three games…the Rumble Ponies are 3-7 in their last 10 games

