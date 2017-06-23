Tenney announces ceremony presenting medals to WWII vet's family

NEW HARTFORD — Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced that she will be hosting a medal ceremony for the late World War II Army Veteran SGT. John C. Ford on Saturday, June 24, at her office in New Hartford at 10:30am. During the ceremony, Rep. Tenney will present the medals to Mrs. Assunda Ford, the widow of SGT. John C. Ford, and their family.

SGT. Ford was a member of the United States Army during World his entire War II, serving with the 203rd Combat Hospital for service in the Army. He served in the European and American Theaters, and participated in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.