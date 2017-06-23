Over $479k in funds announced for three Southern Tier fire departments

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $479,465 in federal funding for three fire departments in the Southern Tier on Wednesday, June 21. The funding was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). Specifically, the Harpursville Fire Department will receive $354,410 to purchase new communications equipment. The Campbell Fire District #1 will receive $67,912 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units. The Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company will receive $57,143 to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Senator Schumer. “Our first responders are our local heroes and our primary line of defense for safety and security—it is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency.”