Revenge is in the air as M-E Legion returns fire on Hellcats

ENDWELL – A day removed from the Junior Hellcat program’s second win of the season over the Junior Legion team from M-E, the senior squad flipped the script for a Maine-Endwell 6-2 win over the Chenango Hellcats.

This game, saw the Hellcats struggle on the road – in the form of a four-error game – on Thursday, June 22.

Despite the errors on the defense, the Hellcat pitchers would enjoy six solid innings on the mound. Dylan Depew would be credited with the loss for the Hellcats, striking out five M-E batters and walking just one. Even with the four errors and nine hits surrendered, Depew and his defense allowed only four runs to score – all earned – in the five innings he pitched.