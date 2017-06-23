MAC baseball All-Star list announced for 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Of the 52 total student-athletes who were selected for the All-Star list in the MAC League for high school baseball in 2017 – 20 were from Chenango County schools.

Bainbridge-Guilford had six make the list – Trevor Halaquist All-Star first team, Evan Hyzer All-Star first team, Sean Jones All-Star second team, Pete Ouimet All-Star second team, Brent Rideout All-Star second team. Honorable mention selection for Bainbridge-Guilford was Cameron Luca.

Afton had five make the list – Colin Nabinger All-Star first team, Vincent Caiati All-Star first team, Tyler King All-Star second team. Honorable mention selections for Afton were Zach Alford, and Kyle Grover.

Greene had four make the list – Alec Frair All-Star second team, Brandyn Scott All-Star second team. Honorable mention selections for Greene were Nick Shoemaker, and Noah Kennedy.

Oxford had three make the list – Dylan Depew All-Star first team, Jon Heggie All-Star second team. Honorable mention selection for Oxford was Austin Crawford.

Unadilla Valley had two make the list – Payton Stirone All-Star first team, Jared White All-Star second team.

Below is the full list of the MAC league All-Stars for high school baseball in 2017:

MVP:

• Joe Gross: – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .424 avg, 8 Stolen Bases – Pitcher/Shortstop

First team:

• Dustin Dailey – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – 4.39 avg, 2HR, 3-0 league – Pitcher/First base

• Lane Bass – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .441 avg, 9 RBI – Catcher

• Seth Simmons – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .429 avg, 11 RBI – Infielder/Pitcher

• Trevor Halaquist– Bainbridge-Guilford – 11th grade – .434 avg, 12 RBI, 4-0 – Pitcher/Shortstop

• Evan Hyzer – Bainbridge-Guilford – 10th grade – .326 avg, 10 RBI – Infielder

• Dawson Wilsey – Unatego – 11th grade – .568 avg, 18 RBI, 1 HR, 4 Triples

• Andrew Santobuono – Unatego – 11th grade – 4-0, 38K’s , 0.25 ERA – Pitcher

• Alex Hoskins – Sidney – 12th grade – .395 avg., 13 RBI, 11 runs

• Colin Nabinger – Afton – 11th grade – .414, 8 RBI, 9 Runs, 21.2 IP, 33 K’s, 1.938 ERA

• Vincent Caiati – Afton – 11th grade – .400, 10 RBI, 8 Runs, 1.173 – OPS

• Jacob Beach – Walton – 11th grade – .400 avg 11 RBI 10 Runs

• Brendan Cairnes – Delhi – 12th grade – .326 avg., 8 RBI

• Ryan Kachmar – Harpursville – 12th grade –1.50 ERA, 59K’s 36 IP .344 avg

• Michael Gravelin – Sidney10.370 avg., 9 Runs

• Darren Shaver – Deposit-Hancock – 11th grade – .312 avg.

• Dylan Depew – Oxford – 12th grade – .612 avg, 10 Runs, 10 RBI

• Payton Stirone – Unadilla Valley – 11th grade – .310 avg.

• Seth Burnham – Unatego – – 12th grade – .321 avg., 2-1 31K’s

Second Team:

• Luke Resti – Deposit-Hancock – 10th grade

• Alec Frair – Greene – 9th grade

• Sean Jones – Bainbridge-Guilford – 12th grade

• Pete Ouimet – Bainbridge-Guilford – 12th grade

• Caden Clow – Unatego – 9th grade

• Zach Youngs – Unatego – 12th grade

• Greg Akulis – Harpursville – 11th grade

• Tyler King – Afton – 11th grade

• Joey Yambor – Walton – 11th grade

• Bailey Wood – Walton – 11th grade

• Jack Stanton – Delhi – 11th grade

• Alex Taylor – Delhi – 10th grade

• Kyle Rooker – Harpursville – 10th grade

• Nathan Vibbard – Sidney – 12th grade

• Brandyn Scott – Greene – 10th grade

• Jon Heggie – Oxford – 12th grade

• Jared White – Unadilla Valley – 12th grade

• Brent Rideout – Bainbridge-Guilford – 11th grade

Honorable mention:

• Greene: Nick Shoemaker, and Noah Kennedy

• Deposit-Hancock: Evan Bass

• Bainbridge Guilford: Cameron Luca

• Unatego: Jon Havens

• Walton: Aaron Steitz

• Delhi: Rich Lalosh, and Eric Gullow

• Harpursville: Josh Wilson

• Sidney: Justin McMillan, Tyler McKee, and Parker Boice

• Oxford: Austin Crawford

• Afton: Zach Alford, and Kyle Grover

– Cameron Turner, Sun Sports Editor