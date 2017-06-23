MAC baseball All-Star list announced for 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Of the 52 total student-athletes who were selected for the All-Star list in the MAC League for high school baseball in 2017 – 20 were from Chenango County schools.
Bainbridge-Guilford had six make the list – Trevor Halaquist All-Star first team, Evan Hyzer All-Star first team, Sean Jones All-Star second team, Pete Ouimet All-Star second team, Brent Rideout All-Star second team. Honorable mention selection for Bainbridge-Guilford was Cameron Luca.
Afton had five make the list – Colin Nabinger All-Star first team, Vincent Caiati All-Star first team, Tyler King All-Star second team. Honorable mention selections for Afton were Zach Alford, and Kyle Grover.
Greene had four make the list – Alec Frair All-Star second team, Brandyn Scott All-Star second team. Honorable mention selections for Greene were Nick Shoemaker, and Noah Kennedy.
Oxford had three make the list – Dylan Depew All-Star first team, Jon Heggie All-Star second team. Honorable mention selection for Oxford was Austin Crawford.
Unadilla Valley had two make the list – Payton Stirone All-Star first team, Jared White All-Star second team.
Below is the full list of the MAC league All-Stars for high school baseball in 2017:
MVP:
• Joe Gross: – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .424 avg, 8 Stolen Bases – Pitcher/Shortstop
First team:
• Dustin Dailey – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – 4.39 avg, 2HR, 3-0 league – Pitcher/First base
• Lane Bass – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .441 avg, 9 RBI – Catcher
• Seth Simmons – Deposit-Hancock – 12th grade – .429 avg, 11 RBI – Infielder/Pitcher
• Trevor Halaquist– Bainbridge-Guilford – 11th grade – .434 avg, 12 RBI, 4-0 – Pitcher/Shortstop
• Evan Hyzer – Bainbridge-Guilford – 10th grade – .326 avg, 10 RBI – Infielder
• Dawson Wilsey – Unatego – 11th grade – .568 avg, 18 RBI, 1 HR, 4 Triples
• Andrew Santobuono – Unatego – 11th grade – 4-0, 38K’s , 0.25 ERA – Pitcher
• Alex Hoskins – Sidney – 12th grade – .395 avg., 13 RBI, 11 runs
• Colin Nabinger – Afton – 11th grade – .414, 8 RBI, 9 Runs, 21.2 IP, 33 K’s, 1.938 ERA
• Vincent Caiati – Afton – 11th grade – .400, 10 RBI, 8 Runs, 1.173 – OPS
• Jacob Beach – Walton – 11th grade – .400 avg 11 RBI 10 Runs
• Brendan Cairnes – Delhi – 12th grade – .326 avg., 8 RBI
• Ryan Kachmar – Harpursville – 12th grade –1.50 ERA, 59K’s 36 IP .344 avg
• Michael Gravelin – Sidney10.370 avg., 9 Runs
• Darren Shaver – Deposit-Hancock – 11th grade – .312 avg.
• Dylan Depew – Oxford – 12th grade – .612 avg, 10 Runs, 10 RBI
• Payton Stirone – Unadilla Valley – 11th grade – .310 avg.
• Seth Burnham – Unatego – – 12th grade – .321 avg., 2-1 31K’s
Second Team:
• Luke Resti – Deposit-Hancock – 10th grade
• Alec Frair – Greene – 9th grade
• Sean Jones – Bainbridge-Guilford – 12th grade
• Pete Ouimet – Bainbridge-Guilford – 12th grade
• Caden Clow – Unatego – 9th grade
• Zach Youngs – Unatego – 12th grade
• Greg Akulis – Harpursville – 11th grade
• Tyler King – Afton – 11th grade
• Joey Yambor – Walton – 11th grade
• Bailey Wood – Walton – 11th grade
• Jack Stanton – Delhi – 11th grade
• Alex Taylor – Delhi – 10th grade
• Kyle Rooker – Harpursville – 10th grade
• Nathan Vibbard – Sidney – 12th grade
• Brandyn Scott – Greene – 10th grade
• Jon Heggie – Oxford – 12th grade
• Jared White – Unadilla Valley – 12th grade
• Brent Rideout – Bainbridge-Guilford – 11th grade
Honorable mention:
• Greene: Nick Shoemaker, and Noah Kennedy
• Deposit-Hancock: Evan Bass
• Bainbridge Guilford: Cameron Luca
• Unatego: Jon Havens
• Walton: Aaron Steitz
• Delhi: Rich Lalosh, and Eric Gullow
• Harpursville: Josh Wilson
• Sidney: Justin McMillan, Tyler McKee, and Parker Boice
• Oxford: Austin Crawford
• Afton: Zach Alford, and Kyle Grover
– Cameron Turner, Sun Sports Editor