Homeless pair accused of making meth near stone quarry

NORWICH – Police said two homeless individuals were making meth in a tent near the stone quarry.

Members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Detective Division, with the assistance of the Norwich City Police Department’s investigator Division responded off of West Main Street Extension in the Town of Norwich to a location just off the stone quarry on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the CCSO said that a search was conducted of the area, where a tent was located. Police said inside the tent were two individuals, precursors to manufacture meth, and, “A fire pit they used to burn meth waste and byproducts.”

Arrested were Amber Towndrow, 29, and Steven Pighinni, 30.

Both were charged with the identical charges of: unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony; unlawful disposal of methamphetamine, a class E felony; and trespass, a violation.

Towndrow and Pighinni were both arrested and arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court where bail was set at $7,500 cash. Both are at the Chenango County Correctional Facility as of 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the City of Norwich Fire Department.

Further information will be provided as it is made available.