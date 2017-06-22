NBT Bank promotes Colligan and Keenan to Assist. VP

(L-R) Deborah Colligan and Veronica Kennan

NORWICH – NBT Bank announced that Deborah Colligan and Veronica Keenan have been promoted to assistant vice president.

Human Resources Shared Services Manager Deborah Colligan joined NBT Bank in 2013 with the bank’s acquisition of Alliance Bank where she was human resources representative. At NBT Bank, she leads the shared services team responsible for core human resource functions, including payroll, compensation and benefits administration. Colligan earned her associate’s degree at SUNY Morrisville and Professional in Human Resources designation from the Human Resources Institute of the Society of Human Resources Management. Colligan also attended the Human Resources Management School at the University of Wisconsin Madison Graduate School of Banking.