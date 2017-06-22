Fetish Lane to bring the 'jam' to Oxford Farmers' Market Saturday

OXFORD – Locally-renowned band Fetish Lane will take its musical stylings to the Oxford Farmers' Market this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The market, including Saturday's entertainment, is free and open to the public.

“With a catalog of new, original songs that will speak to your heart and resonate in your soul, [Fetish Lane's] folk-inspired roots blend harmonies, imagery, instrumental licks, and a musical vibe that combine to catch the ear and spirit of their listeners,” states a release from the Oxford Farmers' Market.