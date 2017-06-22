Oxford Academy announces top five students of Class of 2017

OXFORD – With graduation days away, Oxford Academy has announced its top five graduating seniors. They are listed as follows:

1. Jared Bush is Oxford Academy's Valedictorian of the Class of 2017. Boasting several academic awards including maintaining high honor roll every year, Jared plans to attend SUNY Broome in the fall to pursue a career in Biomedical Engineering. It's reported that Jared has been pursuing this goal since his freshman year at Oxford Academy, as he worked with Cornell University's Biology Department collaborating with Cornell students to test river samples for invasive fish species. His dream is to one day be a research scientist, and he hopes to explore various research specialties during his undergraduate work in college.

2. Cole Rice is Oxford Academy's Salutatorian of the Class of 2017. A member of the National Honor Society for the past two years, Cole has received several academic and athletic awards during his tenure at Oxford Academy. In his junior year, Cole was chosen to represent Oxford Academy at the American Legion Boys' State Conference. In addition to the accolades accrued by Cole over the years, he was also a member of the wrestling team from grades 7 through 11 and was able to maintain employment outside of school in the community with a full academic schedule. Cole plans to attend SUNY Cortland in the fall to study Exercise Science.