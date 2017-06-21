All American BMX has stayed busy in June

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – The month of June has kept the All American BMX riders busy, to say the least. However, despite racing five races – one being a two-day race – over the past three weekends, the enthusiasm just continues to grow.

And with the enthusiasm from the riders growing, so does their collection of trophies.

On Friday, June 2, All American BMX team headed down to Grippen Park BMX for a Friday night showdown.

Grippen Park BMX, June 2, results:

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, second-place in 8 intermediate class

• Degan Endress, second-place in 8 novice class

• Ethan ‘Big Air Willis’, first-place in 8 intermediate class

• Amon Oliver, fourth-place in 8 novice class

• Cameron Carnachan, third-place in 8 novice class

The very next day, on Saturday, June 3, the All American BMX team departed for Horseheads BMX for a Saturday and Sunday race – to complete the weekend adventures. This race in Horseheads was the Bob Warnicke Scholarship Race.

Bob Warnicke Scholarship Race, June 3, results: