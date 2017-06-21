Junior Hellcats are back to their winning ways

SIDNEY – Coming off a five-game slide where the Junior Hellcats had plummeted from a once 3-1 start, to being 3-5 overall coming into the game – the Junior Hellcats were in need of the 11-8 win they earned over Sidney on Thursday, June 20.

“We needed a game like this to go our way. We were on a five-game slide and needed a win to boost our momentum into tomorrow,” said Junior Hellcats head coach Nick McCullough. “Sidney has a high reputation of playing good baseball and they didn’t disappoint tonight. Their (Sidney) guys fought til the end.”

The Junior Hellcats rocked the plate with 11 hits for 11 runs – with five of them coming in the second inning to take the 5-0 lead on the road.

“We finally got our bats going in this game. We scored eight runs in four games in Middletown,” said coach McCullough of last weekend’s tournament. “It was great to see them hit. Marcus Cashman was back to his old ways, hitting the ball hard. And Mike (Trevisani) hit well at plate too.”

Cashman finished 2-3 with three runs, with Trevisani finishing 2-3 with two runs and three RBI. Tyler Hagen, Nick Shoemaker, Brad Beckwith, AJ Little, Cameron Birtch, Tom Flanagan, and Justin Bates each recorded a hit at the plate in their at-bats.