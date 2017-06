Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NEW BERLIN – In what was an enthralling contest from start to finish, the Unadilla Valley PONY League team used a late two-run surge in the final inning to clinch a 10-8 victory against Milford PONY League.

Two singles, a hit by pitch, and a steal of home plate by Garrett Proskine secured the two-run win for UV.