McCredy Motors, Inc., NYS Automobile Dealers Association donate AED to Northeast Classic Car Museum

Grady Thompson Photo

NORWICH – The Northeast Classic Car Museum expressed its appreciation of a donated Automated External Defibrillator (AED) by McCredy Motors, Inc., and the New York State Automobile Dealers Association Safety Group #430 yesterday, June 20. The AED will serve to provide timely intervention in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest at the Northeast Classic Car Museum. Studies show that in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, it is essential to perform defibrillation within three minutes or else risk increasing the likelihood of death of up to 75 percent. Pictured above, from left to right, are Museum Executive Director Bob Jeffrey, President of the Museum's Board of Trustees Edward O'Reilly, NYS Automobile Dealers Association Insurance Director Jeff Scardino, as well as Tom Morrone and Mike McCredy of McCredy Motors, Inc.