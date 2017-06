SHERBURNE – After over 13 years of leading the St. Malachy's Parish in Sherburne, Father Lester Smith has announced he will be retiring, effective Friday, June 30.

The St. Malachy's Altar Rosary Society will host a cookie and punch reception this Sunday, June 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church Hall on East State Street as an opportunity for the public to stop by and wish Fr. Lester well.