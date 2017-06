NORWICH – Staff from Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office will be at Norwich City Hall today, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to assist people who are experiencing issues with federal agencies.

“If you cannot get an answer from a federal agency in a timely fashion, or if you feel you have been treated unfairly, our office may be able to help resolve a problem or get you the information you need,” reads a release on Tenney’s website.