Norwich juniors awarded scholarships

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Select Norwich High School juniors were awarded scholarships on Wednesday, June 14 based on the students' applicability to the various scholarships' pre-existing criteria. The recipients are listed as follows:

• LeMoyne College Heights Scholarship – $12,500 per year ($50,000 total) – Awarded to a student who ranks in the top 10 percent of their class, has a GPA of 90 percent or higher, scored a minimum of 50 on each section of the PSAT, and made significant contributions in leadership and service to school and community. 2017 recipient: Kalie Binelli.

• St. Lawrence University Book Award – $1,000 per year ($4,000 total) – Awarded to a student who exhibits significant contributions and commitment to community service. 2017 recipient: Emily Layman.

• Elmira Scholarship – $20,000 per year ($80,000 total) – Awarded to one male and one female who ranks in the top 10 percent of their class, maintains a GPA of 90 percent or higher, and exhibits outstanding school and community leadership. 2017 recipients: LeahAnne Humphrey and Josiah Shaver.

• Rensselaer Medal Scholarship – $25,000 per year ($100,000 total) – Awarded to a student who ranks in to top 10 percent of their class, excels in advanced math and science courses (must have completed chemistry, physics, math 12), and exhibits significant involvement in extracurricular activities. 2017 recipient: Wesley Mills.