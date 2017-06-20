Bolts Track and Field host Empire State sports meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – It was a blistering hot day in Chenango County on Sunday June 11, but while most constituents of the county kept cool by taking a dip in the pool or getting ice cream from a local vendor, there were a handful of track and field athletes that decided that the 80 degree heat wasn’t enough for them.

These athletes ranging from ages six-years old and under to competitors within their 50s, wanted their competitive temperature gauge to reach just a little bit higher. And surely as those in attendance looked on as the hometown Bolts, consisting of many track and field enthusiasts from all around Chenango County left their competition to melt in the swelling heat.

Not only were the guts and glory of the all-aged competitors noteworthy, but their overall hard work and effort on an athletic stage in a venue that many have never experienced is extraordinary.

With the Empire State Sports Council giving the Bolts track and field club the nod to host an event like this- something that this area has never seen before outside of the normal high school interscholastic athletic circuit, certainly deserves recognition.

That being said, with outer area teams from Syracuse and Albany just to name a few, the main goal of the meet was to share in the excitement and passion for track and field. But just like in any kind of athletic competition, the goal is to improve and enjoy playing the game, and for all of the athletes in attendance that’s exactly what happened.

As the hometown Bolts won the meet with the women scoring 50 more points than the second place team and the males scoring 110 points higher than the eventual runner-ups.