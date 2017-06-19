Car crash on Route 12 sends 3 out of 6 to local trauma center

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 19th, 2017

NORWICH – A two-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 12 in the Town of Norwich reportedly sent three of the six people involved in the crash to a local trauma center on the evening of Sunday, June 18.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. reports that at approximately 7:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a two car motor vehicle crash in front of a local ice cream shop, south of the City of Norwich. A vehicle operated by Amber Ryan, 37, of Norwich made a left turn into the path of a northbound vehicle; operated by Randolph Smith, 61, of Earlville.


