Norwich French students enjoy 'bon voyage' in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY – 23 Norwich City School French students had a 'bon voyage' over Memorial Day Weekend as they travelled to Quebec City to experience French-Canadian culture firsthand.

Organized by French teacher Sarah Waters, who also took a group of students to Montreal two years ago, it's reported that this year's trip involved two years of planning and fundraising before they were ready to venture north of the border.

“The students had a great experience and I think they learned a lot,” said Mrs. Waters of the trip. “They were wonderful ambassadors for the Norwich City School District.”