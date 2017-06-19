Junior Hellcats lose all four at Middletown Tournament

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

MIDDLETOWN – It was a rough weekend for the Chenango County Junior Hellcats, as they went 0-4 at the Middletown Tournament.

The bright side for the Junior Hellcats is that they were pitted against all Senior Legion teams, so the four losses will not count against their overall record.

In the first game of the tournament, the Hellcats faced off against Newburgh Nuclear, falling by a final score of 9-0.

This game was never really much of a contest. The Nuclear jumped out to a four-run lead after just the third inning, and tacked on five more runs in the final inning to cruise to victory.

Offensive woes were the story for the Hellcats in the defeat, as they only managed to muster up just three hits against the Nuclear, coming off the bats of Mike Trevisani, Cody Beckwith and Eli Rodriguez.

Mahusky was lights out on the mound for the Nuclear in the win, pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just the three hits, and giving up no runs.