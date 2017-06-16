Traffic & Safety Board Poster Contest results announced

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 16th, 2017

Submitted photo: (L-R) Karissa Prindle (Grade 11, Norwich), Alexis Brown (Grade 8, Bainbridge-Guilford), and Abby Denz (Grade 4, Oxford) display their winning posters.

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Board of Supervisors applauded students who participated in the 2017 Traffic & Safety Board Poster Contest at its meeting on Monday, June 12 where the contest's winners were announced and awarded.

'Distracted Driving' was the theme for participating students whose task was to create a poster that promotes awareness to the dangers of complacent driving.


