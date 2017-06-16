2nd annual Kreiner/Loomis antique show slated for next weekend

Submitted photo

SOUTH PLYMOUTH – It has been said that good friends are hard to find, harder to leave, and impossible to forget.

Floyd Loomis, Larry “Buster” Kreiner, and Floyd's son Patric embodied this bond before their passing in 2002, 2008, and 2014 respectively. The trio left behind a legacy revolving around a passion they each shared: a love for antique hit-and-miss engines, and the power of equipment of the past.

The 2nd annual Kreiner/Loomis antique gas engine-tractor-auto show is set to take place from June 23 to June 25.

After last year's first Kreiner/Loomis antique show was a smashing hit, attendees asked event organizers – or rather told them – “You are holding the show again next year, right?”