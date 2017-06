Submitted Photo

NORWICH – All American BMX rider, Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson has just reached major milestone in what has already been a young productive BMX racing career.

Celebrating his first anniversary, Lawson has earned some major hardware. Last September, Vinny and All American BMX coach David Lawson, entered the New York State finals for the 7 intermediate class, combined with the novice riders – ranking 13th going in.