Chenango Bullthistles have six riders reach podium at states, Trifunovic taking home first overall as points leader

QUEENSBURY, NY – Team Chenango Composite traveled up to Queensbury, New York, on Sunday, June 11 – capping off a truly successful season for 2017.

This fifth race of their long, grueling, and muddy season – gathers all the Mountain biking NICA league riders together for the New York State Championship.

“We had a great day with everyone finishing their races, with six Chenango riders visiting the podium in the end,” said co-head coach Rob Baker.

Immediately after the race was completed on Sunday, Baker announced that although the official standings had not been announced by the NICA league – he said the Bullthistles snagged their highest team point total to date, at 2,095 points – due to a first-place (590 pts), eighth-place (484 pts), seventh-place (492pts) and with the team’s first high school girl taking third-place (529 pts).

“They didn’t announce the teams placing but I’m betting we were top-five on the day,” said coach Baker.

Notably, due to having a female rider at the upper level of competition the team secured a fifth-place finish in their fifth race of the year.