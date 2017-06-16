Zack Race ready to take on New Balance Nationals for 200m dash

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 16th, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC – Norwich sprinter Zack Race will be in North Carolina this weekend for the chance of a lifetime.

Recently, Race, having just completed his junior year, and having just raced at the New York State Championship – virtually holds all the Norwich High School sprinting records – has qualified for the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Nationals, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The outdoor nationals celebrates the 26th year of holding the event – inviting some of the fastest sprinters from around the country to participate. Race qualified to compete in the 200m dash, after breaking his own NHS record in the event, running a 21.83 second time (FAT).


