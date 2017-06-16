Hellcats suffer loss to Johnson City, mercied in the fifth

JOHNSON CITY – The Hellcats traveled to Johnson City in hopes of cracking into the season with yet another win – however, high powered Johnson City smacked them for a 11-0 loss on the road.

The difference in the game proved to be the superb hitting of Johnson City – snagging seven hits to the Hellcats two – while two errors in the field compared to JC’s errorless fielding, didn’t help the cause.

It was the seniors who came through for the Hellcats in their road loss on Wednesday, June 14, as Oxford senior Jon Heggie finished 1-3 and Norwich senior Cristobal Caballero managed to go 1-2 on the night.