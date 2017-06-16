Junior Hellcats fall back to earth, suffer first loss

VESTAL – When a team goes from undefeated – granted it is early in the season – to suffering through a blowout, one wonders what might have changed.

“I think the guys were still living off the Maine-Endwell win last week. Don’t get me wrong, it was a great hard fought win,” said Norwich Junior Hellcat head coach Nick McCullough. “But you’ve got to move on to the next game. And we hadn’t yet. I told them you can’t take them lightly, which they definitely did.”

Notably, the Junior Hellcats were playing their first away game on Thursday, June 15, a game where Vestal would rip into the Hellcats, defending their home for a 14-1 win.

“We just got completely outplayed in every aspect of the game. Their pitchers were great, threw strikes, defense made all the plays they had to. And they hit the ball,” said coach McCullough.