Chobani Fit Path revealed to public at ceremony last weekend

Submitted photo

(L-R) Corporate Communications Project Manager at Chobani Cassie Treen with Chenango County Director of Public Health Isaiah Sutton and City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike at Saturday’s ribbon cutting.

NORWICH – The newly-constructed Chobani Fit Path was formally revealed to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 10 at Weiler Park in Norwich.

The Fit Path – essentially a series of 11 outdoor exercise stations throughout the park – is a creation of The Chobani Foundation in conjunction with the Chenango County Building a Healthy Community Coalition and the City of Norwich as they strive to foster a healthier community.

“A couple years ago, [Director of Chenango County Public Health] Isaiah Sutton came to us with a simple question: How can Chobani help Chenango County's citizens lead a more healthy, active lifestyle?” said Cassie Treen at the unveiling, Corporate Communications Project Manager at Chobani. “From that initial conversation, two ideas were born – both of which you're seeing come to fruition today.”