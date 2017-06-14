Ducks left on lake haunt Ponies in Erie, 3-1

ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies racked up eleven hits, but scratched out just one run in a 3-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. The Ponies went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded ten in the series-opening defeat. Ponies starter Chris Flexen pitched into the seventh and retired ten straight SeaWolves at one point in the losing effort.

Binghamton’s frustration at the plate started in the first inning. The Ponies put two in scoring position after Luis Guillorme crossed the plate on a Beau Burrows wild pitch, but failed to add to their early lead. The Rumble Ponies rolled into double plays in the second and third innings before stranding two more runners in the fifth.

The timely hit also proved elusive into the seventh. Trailing by a one run, the Ponies filled the bases again reliever Waldis Joaquin. The righty escaped unharmed by fanning Cody Decker, extinguishing Binghamton’s final threat. Kurt Spomer posted a perfect eighth before Jairo Labourt breezed through the ninth for his second save.

Binghamton had jumped on the board in the first against Erie starter Burrows. Guillorme opened the game with a double into the left-field corner and came home three batters later when Burrows uncorked a wild pitch. It proved to be Binghamton’s only tally.

The SeaWolves erased Binghamton’s early lead with a quick attack against Chris Flexen. Following a leadoff double by Harold Castro in the first, Dominic Ficociello pelted the left-field wall with an RBI double. Gabriel Quintana put Erie ahead by threading a two-out RBI up the middle.

Flexen (1-1) bounced back from his shaky start and cruised into the seventh inning, retiring 18 of 20 SeaWolves. Grayson Greiner snapped the streak, and ended Flexen’s night, by launching a two-out solo homer to left-center in the seventh inning. Flexen struck out five and allowed three runs on six hits over 6-2/3 innings in the loss.

Burrows (2-0) scattered nine hits, stranded a half-dozen runners and lasted five innings to pick up the win. Four SeaWolf relieved combined for four blank innings.

The Rumble Ponies (34-24) continue their three-game visit to Erie on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the mound against RHP Artie Lewicki. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton collected 11 hits, but scored one run or less for the first time since September 1, 2016 (11 hits, 0 runs) at Altoona…Kelly Secrest struck out three over 1-1/3 scoreless innings of relief…Binghamton’s loss, coupled with Reading’s win puts Binghamton out of sole possession of second place in the Eastern Division for the first time since May 21

– Submitted article