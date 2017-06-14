Chenango County PONY league begins

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Edmeston’s monster fourth inning leads to win over Blackhawks

EDMESTON – In an Otsenango PONY league opener on Tuesday June 13, the Edmeston Panthers cruised to an 11-1 win over the Oxford Blackhawks in Division A action.

With the game scoreless over the first two frames, the Blackhawks Keegan Franklin connected on pitch from the Panther’s Nathan Jennings, receiving the RBI in the process when Ethan Fleury scored as Oxford took a 1-0 lead. It was a tale of two halves as the three innings of play was defined by the dominate pitching from both teams, however, that all changed as the game entered the fourth inning.

Entering the bottom of the inning, Edmeston rallied for 10 runs in the inning, recording five hits and five walks in the frame as 15 different Panthers stepped up to the plate. Josh Martin led the offensive unit for Edmeston as he went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Panther teammate Garrett Lum produced an equally impressive performance as he recorded two hits with a double and three runs scored.