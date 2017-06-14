KODA Club volleyball is back and set to revitalize area teams

Submitted Photo of 17U team

SHERBURNE – Another winless season, Sherburne-Earlville’s volleyball program has struggled during their winter season over the past two years. One would say that the only way to go is up, right?

“The road to success will not be an easy one. It will be filled with blood, sweat and tears. If you come in to practice each and everyday and give 100 percent effort, 100 percent of the time I will give you the tools and knowledge to become the best player that you can possibly be,” reads a paragraph on the KODA Club volleyball website.

KODA Club, where does the name come from? Well according to co-head coach Julie Biggers, the name originated from the Native American word of Koda– which means friend or companion.

What is better in life than a friend, who will lay it all out on the line for you in high school sports. Those friendships more often than not, blossom into lifelong friendships – that mentality is what the KODA Club brings to the table in an effort to help Chenango County volleyball.

And just like that, KODA Club volleyball has returned to the Chenango County area, as of this past February – due to the time, hard work, and dedication that co-head coach Julie Bigger has put in to the program to get it started once again.

“I went to watch my friends kids play volleyball for the S-E team. I felt really bad for them (S-E), because neither the varsity or junior varsity team’s won any matches this year. I said to myself ‘I have gotta do something to help these kids.’ I serve on the Board of Education, and I didn’t know who was coaching (S-E varsity volleyball) next year, and I definitely didn’t want to wait until those girls are seniors to start working with them,” said Biggers.

Biggers, a 1989 graduate of Sherburne High School, brings her years of volleyball experiences to the table – in an outright attempt to try to truly kickstart the volleyball culture in the S-E area, as well as surrounding areas.

“When I was a senior, we were undefeated 22-0, we dropped like one game before losing in the divisional finals. My junior year we did just as well, I think losing in the sectional finals. After I graduated from S-E, I went on to play DI volleyball at the University of Vermont, and then basically started coaching in Morrisville High School a couple years after that. Then started coaching camps all around, then volunteer coached at Hamilton College, traveled all over coaching at camps and getting better and realizing ‘hey I could make a living out of this’,” said Biggers. “I applied all over and got my job at Carnegie Mellon and was there for nine years. I have a lot of accolades from there, I coached an All-American, I was conference coach of the year three times. I had tons of great players walk through my door and get better. I had six ECAC titles, went to the NCAA tournament once. I used to be a collegiate coach, and I really feel I have something to give back to these kids, and help them get better. We didn’t just start it to have it (KODA Club) for one year and have it disappear.”