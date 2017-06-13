American Legion Post 348 welcomes new handicap accessible features to the New Berlin community

NEW BERLIN – American Legion Post 348, located at 6 Academy Street in New Berlin, for many years has went without the necessary handicap accessible features for decades until recently when members of the Impact Project dedicated their time and resources to help our local veterans.

On Saturday June 10, the project was deemed finished and a ribbon cutting ceremony was set to unveil the new renovations to the building. The New Berlin Mayor Terry Potter, Impact Project Director James Willard, members of the 348 post and numerous volunteers from surrounding communities who helped with updating the Post attended the symbolic ribbon cutting ceremony.