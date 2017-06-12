Entire NPD now equipped with body cameras

NORWICH – Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh provided a demonstration to Senator Fred Akshar, Mayor Christine Carnrike, Alderman Matthew Caldwell and members of the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office of the Norwich Police Department’s newest upgrade, 20 new officer body cameras.

Akshar, Marsh, and District Attorney Joseph A. McBride all said this is to increase transparency and accountability while improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.

“Our community is fortunate to have a strong and supportive relationship with law enforcement and emergency services,” said Akshar. “I want to make sure I do my part as state senator to help strengthen that relationship, increase transparency and give our police and emergency services the tools they need to better protect and serve our community. These grants are about helping protect our families, but they also help keep taxes low by easing the burden on local government. That savings is passed on to the taxpayers across the 52nd Senate District.”